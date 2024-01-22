Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 22 (ANI): Actor Jackie Shroff was one of the attendees of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Surprisingly, Jackie attended the ceremony barefoot.

Actor Vivek Oberoi, who also marked his presence at the Ram Mandir opening ceremony, took to Instagram Story and dropped a video with Jackie. In the clip, he moved his camera towards Jackie Shroff's feet and said, "He is not wearing shoes."

Both also chanted, "Jai Siya Ram." The grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya was inaugurated, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the rituals.

PM Modi also showered petals on workers, who were a part of the construction team that shaped the grand Ramn Temple.

He was also seen sprinkling flowers on the idol of Jatayu at the Ram Temple premises and also offered prayers to Lord Shiva in Ayodhya Dham.

While addressing the dignitaries invited to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, PM Modi said the unveiling of the Ram Lalla idol is not only a moment of triumph after a prolonged struggle but also one of humility.

"This is not just a moment of celebration for us all but also one to reflect the coming of age of the Indian society. This occasion is as much about triumph as it is about humility. The world is replete with instances of countries that faced a lot of difficulties resolving historic wrongs and injustices. However, the way we untied the knots and resolved all outstanding issues gives us hope that our future is going to be more beautiful and fulfilling than our past," PM Modi said.

The PM said that the construction of the temple, which some feared would set off a firestorm, now stands as a symbol of peace, patience, harmony and integration."There was also a time when some people used to say 'Ram Mandir bana toh aag lag jaegi' (the making of the Ram Temple would set off a firestorm). Such people lacked an understanding of the purity of our society, the spirit that binds us all. This majestic abode of Shri Ram Lalla will now stand as a symbol of peace, patience, mutual harmony and social unity. The construction of this temple did not set off a fire but exuded a positive energy that has been infectious for us all," he added.

He added that the Ayodhya temple also testifies to a renewed national consciousness of Lord Ram and his place in our everyday lives. The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled during the grand 'Pran Pratishtha', which involved hour-long rituals led by Prime Minister Modi. (ANI)

