Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22 (ANI): Swara Bhasker unveiled the trailer of her upcoming movie 'Jahaan Chaar Yaar' on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Swara dropped a trailer video along with a caption.

Also Read | Pishachini: Harsh Rajput Talks About Climbing the Human Pyramid for Shooting the Dahi Handi Sequence!.

She wrote, "Sari mein decked up humari yaari, chale hum jeene apni zindagi irrespective of kya bolegi duniya saari. Come join us on the most epic #GirlsTripOfTheYear loaded with fun, twists and turns. #JahaanChaarYaar, Trailer Out on 22nd August 2022."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-oYd3PJJN-4

Also Read | Pushpa Star Allu Arjun Strikes 'Thaggede Le' Pose with New York's Mayor Eric Adams (View Pics).

Four buddies on a trip of their lives! While Bollywood has successfully played with this trope in the past, seldom do we see a rollicking ride of dosti-yaari that features women. And actors Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij and Pooja Chopra are all set to change that trend if the trailer of their upcoming release is anything to go by.

Jahaan Chaar Yaar's trailer is an engrossing and enjoyable affair that features all leading ladies at their witty best. The film tells the story of four middle class women who are stuck in a rut of one kind or another. To escape all this noise and recharge their souls, this desi girl gang decides to head to Goa. Little do they know that a life-changing set of thrills and twists await them in the party capital!

The video features many humorous sequences as Swara, Shikha, Meher and Pooja exchange hilarious banter. The mesmerizing Girish Kulkarni also makes an impactful appearance in the trailer.

Written by Kamal Pandey, the movie also marks his directorial debut.

Talking about the film, producer Vinod Bachchan said, "Jahaan Chaar Yaar is not just a story of four female friends, it is an entertaining tale that will bring a wide smile on everyone's face. It will genuinely make audiences want to pack their bags and head on an adventure with their pals".

The producer of memorable hits such as 'Tanu Weds Manu', 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana' and 'Ginny Weds Sunny', he also added, "The leading ladies have all lent incredible performances, and viewers will have a gala time witnessing their sparkling on-screen chemistry".

'Jahaan Chaar Yaar', a Soundrya films production, produced by Vinod Bachchan. The film in theatres from the 16th of September. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)