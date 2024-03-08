Social media content creator Jahnvi Singh expressed happiness at being conferred the Heritage Fashion Icon Award at the National Creators Award by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She told ANI, "I make content on Bhagwad Gita and Ved Shastra, and I also promote our cultural sarees. I want to thank PM Modi and his team for bringing up this idea to confer awards to creators..." Among those awarded were Pankhti Pandey, who got the award in the 'Green Champion' category, Keerthika Govindasamy got it for best storyteller, singer Maithili Thakur got the 'Cultural Ambassador of the Year award', Gaurav Chaudhary for the Best Creator in Tech Category, Best Health and Fitness Creator award to Ankit Baiyanpuria, Best Creator in Education Category award to Naman Deshmukh and Kamiya Jani for the Favourite Travel Creator. PM Modi presented the first-ever National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia Presented ‘National Creators Award’ for His ‘The Ranveer Show’ Podcast By PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

The award has witnessed immense public engagement; more than 1.5 lakh nominations and around 10 lakh votes were cast. The National Creators Award is an effort to recognize excellence and impact across domains, including storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, and gaming, among others. The award is envisioned as a launchpad for using creativity to drive positive change. The National Creator Award has witnessed the exemplary public engagement. In the first round, more than 1.5 lakh nominations across 20 different categories were received. Subsequently, about 10 lakh votes were cast for digital creators in various award categories in the voting round. Following this, 23 winners, including three international creators, were decided. The award is presented in twenty categories, including the Best Storyteller Award, The Disruptor of the Year, Celebrity Creator of the Year, Green Champion Award, Best Creator For Social Change, Most Impactful Agri Creator, Cultural Ambassador of The Year, and International Creator Award. National Creators' Award 2024: PM Narendra Modi Presents First Ever Most Creative Creator Award at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi (Watch Videos).

Jahnvi Singh Thanks PM Modi for the Prestigious Heritage Fashion Icon Award

Prime Minister @narendramodi presents the Heritage Fashion Icon Award to Jahnvi Singh, a 20 year old Content Creator, at the #NationalCreatorsAward, New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/Jv9Jh3ORCZ — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) March 8, 2024

The categories also include the Best Travel Creator Award, the Swachhta Ambassador Award, the New India Champion Award, the Tech Creator Award, the Heritage Fashion Icon Award, the Most Creative Creator (Male and Female), the Best Creator in Food Category, the Best Creator in Education Category, the Best Creator in Gaming Category, the Best Micro Creator, the Best Nano Creator, and the Best Health and Fitness Creator.