Mumbai, Mar 28 (PTI) Much like the narrative of his debut series "Lootere", set against the backdrop of a pirate attack in the Somalian waters, Jai Mehta says it wasn't smooth sailing for the crew as locals robbed their production truck one night in Cape Town, South Africa.

While the Disney+ Hotstar crime thriller is set in Kenya and Somalia, the director shot the show in South Africa due to travel restrictions in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Filming in Khayelitsha, a township in Cape Town, was a challenge, he said.

“There were instances where our production truck would be leaving at night and I remember once our production truck got looted.

“People just stopped the truck and started to steal stuff. It's sad, though, that they felt compelled to do that also. They stole sugar, Maggie, ketchup, kettle and stove. So, it's unfortunate," Jai Mehta told PTI in an interview here.

The director, son of filmmaker Hansal Mehta, said the team was also asked to leave Langa, a rough neighbourhood in Cape Town, due to threat to life.

"I went there to recce. None of the locals knew we wanted to film there. I was walking down the streets when one local guy ran up to us and said ‘Guys, get into the car and leave'.

"I asked ‘Why?' He said ‘People think you are all maybe builders or something that are trying to evacuate this neighbourhood or take over. So, people apparently started prepping guns to come after us'. So, we were asked to leave,” added Jai Mehta.

By the end of the shoot, the cast and crew had established a rapport with the local community.

“Once you get to know them, it's all fine. They don't mean harm but they just feel threatened. It's partially the fault of people like us they feel that way,” he said.

"Lootere" follows the story of an Indian cargo ship which is hijacked by Somalian pirates and the struggle of survival of crew members on the ship. And an NRI businessman comes to their rescue for his own agenda.

Hansal Mehta, who serves as showrunner on the eight-part series, said he is happy with his son's work on the series.

"I am very happy... Ultimately your work speaks. It doesn't matter if you are somebody's son or where you have come from. Seeing the world appreciate (his work) makes me extremely proud. The fact that it has been made by my son makes me even prouder. I also feel relieved," he added.

Jai Mehta, who co-directed the hit web series “Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story” with his father, said they have different filmmaking styles.

“People expect a certain kind of film from me. We are very different in our styles. Even though I have learnt everything from him, I think he is a different filmmaker than I am. I only hope to get as good as he is,” he said.

Created and produced by Shaailesh R Singh, "Lootere" stars Rajat Kapoor, Vivek Gomber, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Aamir Ali.

Gomber, known for acclaimed films such as “Court” and "Sir", said it was exciting to collaborate with the father-son duo.

“It is like the hottest job that you would want to be a part of in the business right now," he added.

Khanvilkar, best known for Marathi hit “Chandramukhi” and the Alia Bhatt-starrer “Raazi”, said "Lootere" was an opportunity to work with talented people.

“As an actor, my only challenge was to stay alert all the time as there were so many challenges around,” she said.

The series also features Chandan Roy Sanyal, Gaurav Sharma, Preetika Chawla, Deepak Tijori, Tuks Tad Lunga and Armaan Haggio.

