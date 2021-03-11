Washington [US], March 11 (ANI): British radio presenter, actor, and writer Jameela Jamil, on Wednesday (local time) revealed that she "almost killed herself" due to the relentless campaign of hatred' by the 'Good Morning Britain' show host Piers Morgan.

After the high-rated detailed Meghan Markle, Prince Harry interview with the American show host Oprah Winfrey, British radio presenter Piers Morgan made some controversial comments on Meghan Markle, for which he had to leave the show midway.

Following which, People Magazine reported that Jameela Jamil called out Morgan in a tweet on Tuesday (local time), writing, "May we NEVER have to watch minorities have to go on mainstream news and have to defend their right to be treated with dignity and respect... ever again. All while being screamed over by this man."

The 35-year-old actor further shared that she had personally grappled up with suicidal thoughts because of Morgan's actions.

"I almost killed myself a year ago because of Piers Morgan's relentless campaign of lies and hatred against me last February. I'm glad I'm still alive today for many reasons," she wrote on Twitter.

"But watching him leave GMB today is right up there and has me feeling..." Jamil continued, sharing a GIF that features her flipping her hair on the Emmys red carpet.

This is not the first time Jameela had called out Morgan. In 2020, both the celebs exchanged heated words when the 'Good Mornig Britain' show host released an alleged text message from late 'Love Island' host Caroline Flack that discussed 'The Good Place' actor.

At that time, Jameela accused Morgan of "using a dead woman who I was friends with, as a weapon to try to create further harassment for me."

People Magazine reported that in the month of August, last year, Jameela clashed with Morgan again when he criticized Meghan for speaking about the U.S presidential elections.

On Tuesday morning (local time), Morgan unexpectedly left his show after viewers and his own co-host Alex Beresford berated him for his comments about Meghan's recent interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The 55-year-old TV broadcaster questioned the Duchess of Sussex's legitimacy when it came to her discussing her mental health.

"I don't believe a word she says, Meghan Markle. I wouldn't believe it if she read me a weather report and that fact that she fired up this onslaught against our royal family, I think is contemptible."

Morgan left the set of 'Good Morning Britain' on Tuesday (local time) when his co-host, Beresford confronted him about his comments, saying, "I understand that you've got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle or had one and she cut you off. She's entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don't think she has, but yet you continue to trash her."

"Okay, I'm done with this, sorry, no, sorry ... see you later, sorry, can't do this," Morgan said as he stood up and walked off from the set.

As per People Magazine, Morgan has decided to permanently exit the show and the network had accepted his decision. (ANI)

