Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI): Janhvi Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, stole the limelight with their gorgeous looks. Dressed in Kalki's stunning Indian collection, they emanated grace and charm, leaving everyone in amazement at the Lakme Fashion Week 2024.

Janhvi and Aditya impressed spectators by walking the runway in Kalki's opulent Indian clothing. Janhvi's beautiful stride and the delicate features of her ethnic outfit were captivating, and Aditya's fashionable wardrobe complemented her. Their flawless chemistry and natural sense of style brought a dimension of fascination, making it unforgettable.

While sharing the details about the collection, the official Instagram page of FDCI mentioned, "Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) and Aditya Roy Kapur (@adityaroykapur) turn showstoppers for KALKI at Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI. KALKI presents "Zayra," a timeless journey of opulence, weaving dreams into reality with meticulous craftsmanship and exquisite designs. Experience ethereal gowns, elegant sarees with trails and veils, and captivating fish cuts. Unique textures and designs for discerning gentlemen too.

Talking about Janhvi's work front, she will be seen in 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'. It's a sports drama. The film marks Janhvi and RajKummar's second collaboration after 'Roohi'.The film is directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'.

'Mr and Mrs Mahi' will be out in theatres in April.

Aditya was seen in 'The Night Manager', which is an official Hindi adaptation of John le Carre's novel 'The Night Manager', produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia.

The story revolves around the night manager of a luxury hotel, a former soldier, who is recruited by a government espionage organisation, to infiltrate the inner circle of an arms dealer.

Helmed by Sandeep Modi, the series stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl in lead roles.

He will also be seen in 'Metro..In Dino'.

Helmed by Anurag Basu, the anthology film stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma in the lead roles. (ANI)

