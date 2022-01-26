Mumbai, Jan 26 (PTI) Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Wednesday started training at a cricket camp for her upcoming movie "Mr and Mrs Mahi".

Also featuring her "Roohi" co-star Rajkummar Rao, the film is reportedly a cricket drama and backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

The actor took to Instagram and shared images from the cricket camp, featuring crickter Dinesh Karthik and the film's director Sharan Sharma.

"Cricket camp #MrandMrsMahi," the 24-year-old actor captioned the pictures.

Sharma had made his directorial debut with the 2020 film "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl", starring Kapoor in the title role.

Rao and Kapoor will play characters named Mahendra and Mahima, respectively, in "Mr And Mrs Mahi".

The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 7 this year.

