Dharma Productions took to their Twitter handle and announced about their next movie titled Mr And Mrs Mahi. The movie is being helmed by Sharan Sharma and will star Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. They both will feature as cricketer in this entertaining film, as in the tweet we can see cricket bat emoji, so it made us guess so. The movie will hit the big screens on October 7, 2022.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

