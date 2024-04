Ahead of the soon-to-be wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Janhvi Kapoor and BFFs of the bride-to-be organized a bridal shower for her. Janhvi on Sunday shared some unseen moments from the bridal shower on her Instagram stories. The first picture shows eight girls wearing pink gathered around the bride-to-be, who looked lovely in her white satin nightwear with feather details. Kapoor reposted Radhika's post, which expressed gratitude for her friends with the caption that read, "Blessed with the best."' Earlier Janhvi also attended the grand pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Janhvi Kapoor Wears Necklace With Beau's Nickname 'Shikhu' Written on It at Maidaan Screening (See Pic).

The three-day pre-wedding festivities of the couple were held in Jamnagar from March 1 to March 3. Celebs and noted personalities from across the world had congregated in Gujarat for the festivities. Among the guests were Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar and famous sports personalities such as MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will be next seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi, which is set to hit cinemas on May 31 this year. Janhvi was last seen in the 2023 romantic drama Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and co-starring Varun Dhawan. Her upcoming projects include pairing with Rajkummar Rao in Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. She will also be seen in the Pan-India film Devara which also stars Saif Ali Khan and NTR Jr in the lead roles