Washington [US], December 27 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto took to social media on Sunday and marked his 50th birthday by posting his shirtless photo.

Leto, who most recently played Paolo Gucci in Ridley Scott's 'House of Gucci', revealed his enviable physique on Instagram while holding a colourful piece of cake and wrote, "Thx for all the bday wishes."

The actor, in the past, has credited his veggie-based lifestyle for maintaining his youthful appearance.

In 2016, he told a news outlet, "It's probably just down to sleep and diet. If your travel long haul a lot or don't sleep much, it's not going to last very long, that's for sure." He added that consistency has likely played a role.

"I don't eat meat ever. But if someone's mom made a cookie and handed it to me, I'd probably take a bite, or if I'm in Alaska and there's wild salmon out of the river, I'd probably eat it," continued Leto, as per Fox News.

He has played the former vice president and managing director of 'Gucci' in his recent film that narrates the tragic but true story of Patrizia Reggiani, played by Lady Gaga, who served 16 years in prison for plotting the murder of her husband Maurizio Gucci, portrayed by Adam Driver. (ANI)

