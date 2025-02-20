Washington [US], February 20 (ANI): Lionsgate has officially announced the release date for 'Mutiny', an upcoming action thriller starring and produced by Jason Statham, according to Deadline.

Lionsgate, on Thursday, announced that the film will hit theatres in January next year.

Also Read | 'Not Our Indian Culture': Shehnaaz Gill Faces Backlash For Wearing Monokini With Unbuttoned Hot Shorts at Bondi Beach in Sydney.

Directed by Jean-Francois Richet, Mutiny revolves around Cole Reed (played by Statham), who witnesses the murder of his billionaire boss. However, instead of finding justice, Reed is framed for the crime. Forced to go on the run, he must uncover the truth behind an international conspiracy.

The film also stars Annabelle Wallis and Roland Moller, with a screenplay written by Lindsay Michel and J.P. Davis. Statham is also producing the movie alongside Marc Butan.

Also Read | 'Sardaar Ji 3?: Is Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir Making Her Pollywood Debut Alongside Diljit Dosanjh? Actors' Latest Insta Posts Raise Speculations.

Mutiny is set to release in an open slot with no major competition on its opening weekend, reported Deadline. It will arrive a week after Universal's horror-thriller Soulm8te, a spin-off from M3GAN.

Meanwhile, Lionsgate has a packed release schedule ahead. Following the release of Mel Gibson's action film Flight Risk, the studio is gearing up for The Unbreakable Boy on February 21, 2025. Other upcoming titles include Freaky Tales (April 4) and Hurry Up Tomorrow (May 16).

Fans of Jason Statham can mark their calendars for January 9, 2026, to see Mutiny in action-packed style. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)