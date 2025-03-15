Washington [US], March 15 (ANI): Apple TV+ has officially renewed its Emmy-winning comedy series 'Ted Lasso' for a fourth season, with star Jason Sudeikis set to reprise his role as the titular character.

The news comes after more than a year of speculation about the show's future, with Sudeikis' commitment to return being a key factor in the renewal.

The makers confirmed the news on their official social media handles.

"Ted Lasso has been nothing short of a juggernaut, inspiring a passionate fanbase all over the world, and delivering endless joy and laughter, all while spreading kindness, compassion and unwavering belief," said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, in a statement.

"Everyone at Apple is thrilled to be continuing our collaboration with Jason and the brilliant creative minds behind this show," he added, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The show's creative team had previously stated that a decision on a fourth season would depend on Sudeikis' willingness to continue.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in a recent interview, Sudeikis revealed that Ted would be coaching a women's team in season four, a plot point that was hinted at in the season three finale.

Production on season four is expected to begin in the summer, with writers already working on the new season.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the show's cast, including Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, and Jeremy Swift, are expected to return, although Apple TV+ has not officially confirmed any casting beyond Sudeikis.

'Ted Lasso' has been a critical and commercial success for Apple TV+, with season three becoming the streamer's most-watched show to date.

The show has also won numerous awards, including several Emmys.

"It's daunting, because we told the story we wanted to tell, but there's more there," Sudeikis said in a recent interview, adding, "It's a neat group of people to work with and a wonderful group of characters to write for."

The renewal of 'Ted Lasso' is a major coup for Apple TV+, which has been investing heavily in original content in recent years. (ANI)

