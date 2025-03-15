Aamir Khan held a press conference at Mumbai's Taj Lands End, Bandra on March 13. The Bollywood superstar, also known as Mr Perfectionist turned 60 on Friday, March 14, 2025. Ahead of the celebrations, Aamir met the Mumbai media in a special meet and greet on Thursday. He interacted with the media and made some personal revelations. Talking about a connection between his birthday and the Holi festival, the actor said, "Sixty years back, when I was born, it was a day before Holi." Incidentally, Aamir Khan's birthday coincided with the festival of colours this year. However, netizens reacting to the video claimed that the actor was lying. Aamir Khan Introduces Girlfriend Gauri Spratt at His Pre-Birthday Press Meet, Reveals They Have Been Dating for a Year – Reports.

At the meeting with media on Thursday, Aamir Khan said that he was born a day before Holi -Holika Dahan. He said, "60 years pehle jab mai paida hua tha, wo Holi ka din tha. Ammi ne mujhe bataya tha ki jo nurse she had come and put a teeka when I was born. It was the day that Holi is burnt. One day before Holi." Sixty years later, Aamir Khan's birthday once again aligns closely with the festival of colours. But was the Bollywood superstar entirely accurate in his revelation?

Several videos of Aamir Khan's interaction surfaced online. Netizens reacting to it, however, shared that the Bollywood superstar was lying about his birthday coinciding with Holi or even Holika Dahan. People reacting to the video said that Holi was celebrated on March 18 in 1965 and the PK actor was born on March 14. Netizens even backed their claims by sharing a screenshot of the list of Hindu festivals and holidays in March 1965. As per the screenshot, Holika Dahan was celebrated on Wednesday (March 17), while Holi was celebrated on Thursday (March 18). Based on this, Aamir Khan's birthday would have fallen on Sunday (March 14) in 1965.

Another user said that the actor may be right about the incident. The person wrote, "In 1965 ..... India used to start celebrating Holi from 7 days in advance. It used to be grand affair even till Early 90s. So quite possible Nurse put a color tika on new born." Aamir Khan Drops Big Updates at Press Meet: Actor Confirms ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Announcement on 60th Birthday, ‘Mahabharat’ Still in Works (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir Khan has Sitaare Zameen Par with Genelia Deshmukh. The movie is expected to release on Christmas 2025.

