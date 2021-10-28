Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 (ANI): Punjabi singer Jassie Gill has launched his new track 'Surma' from his music album 'Alll Rounder'.

The foot-thumping song has been composed by Preet Romana, written by Raj Fatehpuria and shot by Navjit Buttar in Dubai. It also has singer Asees Kaur's vocals.

Talking about the track, Jassie said, "I feel really happy to bring this song and my first album to my fans. This song is about what it feels like when you're suddenly hit by a tornado of excitement, eagerness, attraction and love for someone you've just about met. This song is for all those people in love, waiting for those feelings to be acknowledged and reciprocated by their special someone. The rest of the album captures different shades of romance which I hope my fans will really enjoy."

Meanwhile, Jassie is also quite busy with his acting projects. He was recently seen sharing screen space with Surbhi Jyoti in comedy-drama 'Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?' (ANI)

