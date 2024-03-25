Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 (ANI): A host of celebrities, including Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Divya Dutta and Anusha Dandekar attended the Holi party hosted by actor Shabana Azmi and veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar at their home on Monday.

Shabana and Javed were clicked outside their residence ahead of the party. Both were in a festival mood and posed for the camera.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe Wedding Reports: Know Everything About the Badminton Player and His 'Perfect' Love Story With Haseen Dillruba Actress.

Javed and Shabana greeted paps with Holi wishes and smeared colour on each other's faces.

Shabana wore a white kurta with a multi-coloured turban and Javed chose to wear a white kurta-pyjama.

Also Read | Selena Gomez Treats Fans With Makeup-Free 'Real' Photos on Insta.

Actor Divya Dutta posed outside Javed and Shabana's residence. She can be seen wearing a multi-coloured traditional dress.

Divya greeted paps and could be seen smearing colours on them.

Farhan Akhtar also joined the party with his wife Shibani Dandekar and her sister Anusha Dandekar.

The couple can be seen playing with colours with each other and Anusha smeared colours on paps.

Farhan also can be seen clicking selfies with fans.

Javed Akhtar, who has penned a string of classics in collaboration with screenwriter Salim Khan, turned a year older on Wednesday.

Popularly known as Salim-Javed, the duo scripted many commercially and critically accepted films like 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat', 'Zanjeer', 'Deewaar', 'Trishul', 'Kaala Patthar', 'Dostana', 'Seeta Aur Geeta', 'Sholay', 'Mr India', 'Don', and many more.

A documentary titled 'Angry Young Men', was announced earlier, based on the lives of screenwriters Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. Salman Khan's production banner, SKF (Salman Khan Films) is teaming up with Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and Zoya Akhtar's Tiger Baby Films for the documentary.

On the other hand, veteran actor Shabana Azmi plays pivotal role in filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi's upcoming film 'Lahore 1947', which features Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta in the lead roles.

In a statement, Rajkumar Santoshi shared character details of Shabana Azmi.

"Shabana ji has played various kinds of characters in her life...She is a tremendously talented actress and her character in Lahore 1947 is a central character in the film and the story revolves around her character," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)