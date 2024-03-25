Singer-actress Selena Gomez is keeping it 'real'. The 'Only Murders in the Building' star recently took to her Instagram and shared pictures of her de-glam look. 'Real', Selena captioned a black-and-white closeup of her face, in which she wore her hair down, as her freckles could be seen on the bridge of her nose. Selena Gomez Deletes Instagram Post After Wardrobe Malfunction, Fans Offer Support.

The singer was met in the comments section with praise from various famous friends, including BFF Nicola Peltz Beckham, who celebrated her natural beauty. 'You’re so beautiful', Peltz Beckham, 29, wrote. 'Real stunning inside and out,' added Lily Collins, as Camila Cabello joked, 'Good god woman have mercy'. Selena Gomez Shares REAL Photo on Instagram, Boyfriend Benny Blanco Reacts.

Check Out Selena Gomez's Post:

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Selena kept the candid theme going on her Instagram story, posting a selfie of herself making a funny face. With one eye closed, the star's hair was unstyled and she appeared to be wearing a grey robe.

Selena Gomez flaunts no makeup look (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the work front, in February, Selena released her new song 'Love On'.

