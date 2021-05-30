Washington [US], May 30 (ANI): American rapper and record producer Jay-Z recently shared the sweet reason why he wanted to learn to swim after the birth of Blue Ivy, his first daughter with his wife Beyonce.

According to E! News, during a new episode of HBO Max's 'The Shop: Uninterrupted', the 'Empire State of Mind' rapper revealed that he made the choice to learn a new skill after his wife Beyonce gave birth to their first child Blue Ivy Carter in 2012.

About becoming a dad, he said, "It's amazing. It's a very grounding thing. I didn't learn how to swim until Blue was born. There goes everything you need to know. This is a metaphor for our relationship. If she ever fell in the water and I couldn't get her, I couldn't even fathom that thought. I gotta learn how to swim. That's it. That was the beginning of our relationship."

Jay-Z and Beyonce are also parents to twins Rumi and Sir, who were born in June 2017. The music producer previously opened up about his insecurities around parenting in a 2013 ad for his album 'Magna Carta Holy Grail'.

At the time, Jay-Z explained that "It's most obvious on the song 'JAY Z Blue'. And it deals with--you know, my pop left when I was young, so he didn't teach me how to be a man nor how to raise a child or treat a woman. So, of course, my karma, the two things I needed I don't have, right? And I have a daughter. It's the paranoia of not being a great dad."

As per E! News, earlier, in an April episode of David Letterman's Netflix series 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction', the 'Beach Is Better' artist had spoken about how strengthening the bond he has with his family influenced his music. (ANI)

