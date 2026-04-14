Washington DC [US], April 14 (ANI): PlayStation's 'Bloodborne' video game is being developed into an R-rated animated feature for Sony Pictures that the studio says will embrace the carnage that made the game so popular, reported Variety.

Sanford Panitch, president of Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Picture Group, promised during the studio's CinemaCon presentation that the long-rumoured film will be "very true" to the gory spirit of "Bloodborne," which follows a traveller who journeys into a gothic city full of nightmarish creatures.

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'Bloodborne' was developed by FromSoftware and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, which shares a parent company with Sony Pictures and PlayStation. The film is co-produced by PlayStation Productions, Lyrical Animation and creator and gamer Sean McLoughlin, better known by his pseudonym JackSepticEye, reported Variety.

For the uninitiated, McLoughlin is a gamer who has spent years in the world of "Bloodborne," where his digital adventures are tracked by 48 million online fans.

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The film is the latest in a string of video game adaptations. Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions recently announced the adaptation of 'Helldivers,' directed by Justin Lin, who has helmed several 'Fast & Furious' films, and starring Jason Momoa, reported Variety.

The studio also recently completed filming a screen adaptation of Nintendo's 'The Legend of Zelda.' Wes Ball ("The Maze Runner") will direct, with Benjamin Evan Ainsworth and Bo Bragason starring as Link and Princess Zelda. Series creator Shigeru Miyamoto is producing the film.

Video game adaptations have become a huge source of box office revenue. Recent films in the genre, such as "A Minecraft Movie" and "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," are among the highest-grossing films of the post-COVID era.

Meanwhile, the filming of Netflix's live-action 'Assassin's Creed' series began last year. It was directed by Johan Renck. The filming began at Rome's Cinecitta Studios and revealed additional recurring cast members.

New members of the video game adaptation's ensemble cast include Louis McCartney, who starred in the 'Stranger Things' stage adaptation 'The First Shadow'; Mirren Mack; Youssef Kerkour and Sandra Guldberg-Kampp. (ANI)

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