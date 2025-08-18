Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 18 (ANI): The makers of 'Drishyam' director Jeethu Joseph's upcoming thriller 'Mirage' have released the teaser of the film. It stars Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali in the lead roles.

Reuniting after the movie 'Kishkindha Kaandam', the lead duo this time stars in a mystery thriller movie helmed by Jeethu Joseph.

The 1 min 20 second glimpse sets the tone for an intense suspense thriller, building a tense atmosphere where the lead pair appears caught in a troubling situation.

The teaser opens with Asif Ali collecting an envelope and a bag of some unknown items with a mysterious backdrop.

Aparna repeats the same activity, but she finds the locker empty. It is followed by the duo's close-up shots as they portray tense expressions, signifying the undisclosed mystery in the movie.

E4 Experiments shared the official teaser of the film on their Instagram handle.

The cinematography of the film is done by Satheesh Kurup, while the story is penned by Aparna R Tarakad.

The editing of the film is done by Vinayakh, while the music is composed by Vishnu Shyam.

Jeethu Joseph is known for his films 'Drishyam' and 'Drishyam 2', which starred Mohanlal in the lead role. (ANI)

