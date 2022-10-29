Los Angeles, Oct 29 (PTI) Veteran actor Jeff Goldblum is in final talks to star in Jon M. Chu's upcoming "Wicked" films as the Wizard.

'Wicked'', an adaptation of the novel by Gregory Maguire, is a prequel to ''The Wizard of Oz'' and follows the school-age friendship between Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda, the Good Witch. Fiyero is the main love interest in the story.

The two-part musical feature is headlined by Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. "Bridgerton" star Jonathan Bailey is essaying the roe of Fiyero.

The Universal Pictures films are set for release on Christmas in 2024 and 2025. PTI

