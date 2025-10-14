Washington DC [US], October 14 (ANI): The makers have released the trailer for the Jenn Lyon starrer 'Stumble' on Monday. The series is set to premiere on November 7.

The trailer begins when Lyon's Potter was "asked to be fired" and finds a new job leading a junior college cheer squad as she attempts to win her record-breaking 15th championship and help some lives along the way.

Also Read | Aneet Padda Birthday Special: All You Need To Know About 'Saiyaara' Sensation's Debut, Auditions, Education, Net Worth, Upcoming Projects and More.

The series, which comes from veteran comedy showrunners Liz and Jeff Astrof, also stars Taran Killam, Ryan Pinkston, Jarrett Austin Brown, Anissa Borrego, Arianna Davis, Taylor Dunbar and Georgie Murphy.

Kristin Chenoweth, who guest-starred in the pilot, will be recurring.

Also Read | 'Telusu Kada' Trailer Out: Siddhu Jonnalagada's Upcoming Romantic Film's Trailer Shows It Will Be About Power in Relationships! (Watch Video).

Stumble, which has a mockumentary style, will follow Happy's Place on Fridays as part of two comedy blocks that the network is airing this fall, reported Variety.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DPwZXu3EWW1/

"I do think Stumble is going to be a good companion for Happy's Place because, while Happy's is a multi cam, and Stumble is a single-cam, in terms of sensibility, we think that those shows are similar," said Pearlena Igbokwe, Chairman, Television Studios, NBC Entertainment & Peacock Scripted.

"I think that both shows present a co-viewing opportunity for the family," added Pearlena as quoted by Variety.

Meanwhile, Peacock series 'The Paper', a spinoff of 'The Office', will get a broadcast run behind 'St. Denis Medical'.

The network's other new comedy for the '25/26 season, The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, starring Tracy Morgan, will premiere midseason. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)