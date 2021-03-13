Washington [US], March 13 (ANI): It's over between one of Hollywood's most-talked-about couples- Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. The duo has parted ways after nearly four years of dating.

The power couple, who got engaged in March 2019, has officially called off their engagement and split, reported People magazine.

The two were last seen on March 1 in the Dominican Republic where Lopez is shooting a film. The breakup comes nearly one month after Lopez admitted the couple sought professional help last year amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

"We got to work on ourselves. We did therapy. I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship," she told Allure in February 2021.

The pair faced a bump in the road in their relationship a month prior when Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy was accused of having an affair with the former athlete during the show's reunion special in January 2021.

However, Lopez and Rodriguez, who postponed their Italian nuptials in 2020 amid the pandemic, never addressed the affair claims, but a source close to the former MLB player told Us Weekly, he's "never met" LeCroy.

Lopez's relationship with Rodriguez was confirmed in March 2017, and a month later, Lopez opened up on The Ellen DeGeneres Show about connecting with her future husband.

She said at the time, "I was having lunch somewhere and I saw him. He passed by. Afterward, I went outside, but for some reason, I felt like tapping him on the shoulder and said, 'Hi.'"

The couple made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala in May 2017 and celebrated Christmas as a family later that year. Lopez raved about Rodriguez in August 2018 as she accepted the MTV Video Music Awards' Video Vanguard Award honour.

Rodriguez popped the big question in March 2019 as the couple enjoyed a tropical vacation. He announced the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of Lopez wearing a massive square-cut diamond ring. "She said yes," he captioned the picture.

Lopez was previously married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, to Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003, and to Marc Anthony -- father of her twins, Max and Emme -- from 2004 to 2014. She was also engaged to Ben Affleck from 2002 to 2004.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez was married to Cynthia Scurtis from 2002 to 2008. They share two daughters, Natasha and Ella. (ANI)

