Washington [US], April 12 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'The Mother' unveiled the official trailer on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, the OTT platform, Netflix unveiled the trailer which they captioned, "VENGEANCE IS A MOTHER. Check out the new trailer for THE MOTHER starring Jennifer Lopez - coming to Netflix May 12."

Starring Hollywood actor Jennifer Lopez in the lead role, the film is all set to stream from May 12, 2023.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a US-based media house, in the film, Jennifer Lopez portrays the role of a former assassin turned fierce mama bear who emerges from hiding in the Alaskan wilderness to protect a daughter.

Soon after the makers unveiled the trailer, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"And thats how you do an action thriller!," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Omg this looks so good!' Can't wait!!"

"This will be the best Netflix Movie in 2023!!," a user wrote.

The approx. the two-and-a-half-minute trailer showcases JLo as a former assassin who left her profession and family behind, for the safety of her beloved daughter. However, later she is forced to come out after her 12-year-old daughter gets kidnapped by some of the goons who target the mother. In the trailer, JLo's character said, "I'm a killer, but I'm also a mother, and I will die protecting her."

The film also stars Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci and Gael Garcia Bernal in pivotal roles. (ANI)

