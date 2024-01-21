Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 21 (ANI): OTT platform Sony Liv unveiled the captivating first look of its forthcoming legal drama 'Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani' on Sunday.

Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani unfolds a compelling courtroom drama, intricately weaving the lives of young law professionals with different ideologies and approaches to their jobs.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C2WjcuiRuQH/

Meet Anushka, a sharp - witted young lawyer making her mark in her father's law firm, standing tall on her ethics with each case she takes on. On the other side, there's Virat, a suave and driven lawyer, believed to be the rightful heir to the firm. The firm has a young intern, Ankita Rastogi, who is navigating her way while harbouring a dark secret.

Starring Jennifer Winget, Karan Wahi, Reem Shaikh, and Sanjay Nath, 'Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani' is a riveting courtroom drama that weaves together the lives of these three professionals, exploring moral dilemmas and the choice of the right over easy.

'Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani' will stream on the OTT platform Sony Liv.

The official streaming date of the series is still awaited. (ANI)

