Washington DC [US], May 15 (ANI): Emmy Award winner Jeremy Allen White and Oscar-nominated actor Austin Butler have joined Henry Dunham's new crime saga 'Enemies' in the lead roles, reported Deadline.

Apart from direction, Henry Dunham has also written the movie. As per the outlet, the shooting of the film is slated to start during the summer in Chicago on a reported budget of 25 million USD.

In Enemies, a relentless detective and an infamous contract killer collide in a deadly game of cat and mouse, reported Deadline.

Dunham previously directed the 2018 crime thriller The Standoff at Sparrow Creek, which follows a former cop-turned-militia man who investigates a shooting at a police funeral

As for Jeremy Allen White, the actor, earlier this year, emerged as a winner at the Golden Globe Awards.

According to Variety, he won the trophy for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series -- Comedy or Musical.

It was a great achievement for Jeremy, though he was unable to attend the event this time due to certain reasons.

Last year, Jeremy also won an Emmy for his portrayal in The Bear. This recognition marked White's second consecutive year of taking home the Lead Comedy Actor award.

With palpable emotion, White addressed the audience upon receiving his award, presented by Damon Wayans, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and George Lopez.

"My heart is just beating right out of its chest," White confessed, his voice brimming with gratitude.

"Thank you, thank you to the Academy, my fellow nominees. I'm so honored to be in your company," he said.

White's acceptance speech was a heartfelt tribute to the people who made The Bear a standout success. He extended his thanks to the series' creators, Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo, and praised his co-stars. (ANI)

