Washington DC [US], August 9 (ANI): Astronaut Jim Lovell, whose history-making leadership as commander of a near-disastrous 1970 mission to the moon is one of the most celebrated tales of the U.S. space program and was chronicled in the hit Tom Hanks film 'Apollo 13', passed away in Illinois on Thursday. He was 97.

His death was announced by his family and by NASA.

"We are enormously proud of his amazing life and career accomplishments, highlighted by his legendary leadership in pioneering human space flight," the Lovell family said in a statement released by NASA, as quoted by Deadline.

"But, to all of us, he was Dad, Granddad, and the Leader of our family. Most importantly, he was our Hero. We will miss his unshakeable optimism, his sense of humour, and the way he made each of us feel we could do the impossible. He was truly one of a kind," added the Lovell family.

According to the outlet, Lovell was a finalist to be part of the Mercury Seven, the first group of U.S. astronauts named in 1959, and ultimately was selected for the second group that also included Neil Armstrong.

The Apollo 13 mission -- Lovell's fourth spaceflight following Gemini VII, Gemini XII and Apollo 8 -- launched on April 11, 1970, with the intention of a moon landing. But an oxygen tank exploded two days into the mission, disabling crucial electrical systems, reported Deadline.

Supported by backup systems, Commander Lovell and his fellow astronauts Jack Swigert and Fred Haise successfully pulled off a dramatic return to Earth by looping around the moon.

Tom Hanks also paid tribute to the astronaut by writing a heartfelt note. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor wrote,

"There are people who dare, who dream and who lead others to the places we would not go on our own. Jim Lovell, who for a long while had gone farther into space and for longer than any other person of our planet, was that kind of guy."

Survivors include children Barbara Harrison, James Lovell III, Susan Lovell and Jeff Lovell; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. (ANI)

