Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 (ANI): Actors Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh's acclaimed drama series 'Rocket Boys' was on an award-winning spree at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2022 on Wednesday night.

'Rocket Boys' won 8 awards at the ongoing Filmfare OTT Awards 2022 in Mumbai.

Jim Sarbh won Best Actor, Drama, Critics - Male award for his performance in the series.

The director, Abhay Pannu received the Best Director, Series award for the acclaimed series.

Apart from these, the series also received the Best Series, Best VFX-Series, Best Production Design - Series, Best Screenplay-Series, Best Costume Design- Series, and Best Cinematographer-Series awards.

Helmed by Abhay Pannu, the period drama series starred Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, Regina Cassandra and Saba Azad in the lead roles and received a massive response from the audience.

The series premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Sony Liv in February 2022.

Makers of the 'Rocket Boys' unveiled the teaser for the second season of the show in August, this year.

However, the official release date of Season 2 is still awaited.

Meanwhile, Sarbh was recently seen in the drama series 'Four More Shots Please, Season 3', alongside Maanvi Gagroo, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari and Sayani Gupta which garnered a decent response from the audience.

Ishwak Singh will be seen in upcoming spy thriller 'Berlin' opposite actor Aparshakti Khurana.

The official release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

