Los Angeles, Mar 22 (PTI) "American Vandal" actor Jimmy Tatro has joined the star cast of an Amazon MGM Studios' comedy film.

The untitled project will feature Tatro alongside Will Ferrell, Zac Efron and Regina Hall, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

Nicholas Stoller, best known for "Forgetting Sarah Miller", "Muppets Most Wanted" and "Neighbors", is directing the film from his own script.

The plot of the upcoming project follows a young convict (Efron), who comes fresh out of prison and takes an unscripted TV courtroom hostage, as he is convinced that the judge (Ferrell) delivered a ruling that destroyed his life.

It is produced by Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Alex Brown for Gloria Sanchez Productions and Stoller under the banner Stoller Global Solutions.

