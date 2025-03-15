Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 (ANI): Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla has roped in actor Jisshu Sengupta for the upcoming film, which is directed by Priyadarshan.

The makers made the announcement on the occasion of Sengupta's birthday.

Also Read | Saurabh Shukla Recalls Salman Khan's Assistant Asked Him To Change His Reaction in a 'Kick' Scene - Here's How the Bollywood Superstar Reacted! (Watch Video).

Taking to its Instagram account on Saturday, the makers shared a picture of the actor along with a birthday wish and also revealed that he has joined the cast of the upcoming horror-comedy.

"Wishing the brilliant @senguptajisshu a very Happy Birthday! Excited to see him bring his magic to Bhooth Bangla. It's going to be a wild ride," read the post.

Also Read | Ranya Rao Gold-Smuggling Case: Repeatedly Slapped, Hit in Custody; No Reliance Should Be Placed on My Statements, Says Accused Actress.

Take a look at the post

https://www.instagram.com/p/DHNzScsN1GB/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Bhooth Bangla marks the reunion of Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar after a long gap. The duo has previously delivered blockbuster films such as Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag, Garam Masala, De Dana Dan, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, among others. Bhooth Bangla stars Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar, and Wamiqa Gabbi in crucial roles.

Meanwhile, the film will also witness a reunion of Akshay and Tabu after 25 years. The two were last seen together in Hera Pheri.

Bhooth Bangla is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, along with Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films.

The film is slated for a theatrical release on April 2, 2026. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)