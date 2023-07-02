Mumbai, Jul 2 (PTI) Actor John Abraham's next feature film "The Diplomat" will hit the theatres across the country on January 11, 2024, the makers have announced.

The film, directed by Shivam Nair of "Naam Shabana” fame, is a high-octane drama and features Abraham in the role of a high ranking government official, a press release stated.

"The Diplomat" has a screenplay by writer Ritesh Shah, known for his work on movies such as Abraham-led "Force", "Batla House" and "Rocky Handsome" as well "D-Day" and "Pink".

The project is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series; Abraham's JA Entertainment; Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde and Rajesh Bahl of Wakaoo Films; Sameer Dixit and Jatish Varma of Fortune Pictures; and Rakesh Dang of Seeta Films.

Abraham most recently starred in Shah Rukh Khan-fronted "Pathaan". He will be next seen in action thriller "Tehran".

