Washington [US], December 25 (ANI): John Mulaney and Olivia Munn have finally introduced the world to their baby boy.

The couple shared sweet photos of their newborn son, Malcolm Hiep Mulaney on Saturday via their Instagram accounts.

"My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiep Mulaney. Happy Holidays," Munn captioned her post.

Mulaney wrote on a snap of his son sleeping: "Meet Malcolm Hiep Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn't even tried seltzer yet. I'm very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays."

Mulaney revealed that they were expecting on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' in September.

"I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible ... And we're having a baby together," he told host Seth Meyers at the time.

"Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery," Mulaney added.

He checked himself into rehab last December following a decades-long battle with addiction.

Munn told People Magazine in September that she's "really excited" to become a mom, adding that they were "still deciding" whether to find out the baby's sex before the delivery.

The couple welcomed their baby boy on November 24, 2021. (ANI)

