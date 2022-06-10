Washington [US], June 9 (ANI): Hollywood star Johnny Depp turned 59 on Thursday. Our very own 'Captain Jack Sparrow' is an American actor, musician and producer, who has portrayed beautifully personifying and unforgettable on-screen characters, winning hearts of millions of people across the globe over the years.

The Golden Globe award winner was engaged in a defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard which he recently won.

On the occasion of Johnny's birthday, let's dive into the list of notable performances portrayed by the 59-year-old actor over the years.

1. Pirates Of The CaribbeanThis film franchise is considered one of the most iconic performances of Johnny Depp's filming career. In the American fantasy swashbuckler film series, Johnny portrays the role of Captain Jack sparrow. The character and the film got him Academy Award, Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations, and he won a Screen Actor's Guild Award for Best Actor as well as an MTV Movie Award.

2. Charlie and the Chocolate FactoryThis musical fantasy film is a Tim Burton directorial, released in 2005 based on the 1964 British novel by Roald Dahl. Depp portrayed the role of an imaginative chocolatier Willy Wonka in the blockbuster film.

3. Alice in WonderlandWalt Disney's Alice in Wonderland is a 2010 American dark fantasy period film, helmed by Tim Burton. Johnny impersonated the role of 'Mad Hatter' in the film. The 59-year-old star shared the screen with actors like Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway, Matt Lucas, and others.

4. Edward ScissorhandsA classic Tim Burton cinematic piece, this fantasy romance film stars Johnny Depp as the spooky creature who has scissors in his hands opposite Winona Ryder who portrayed the role of his lady love 'Kim' in the film.

5. Secret WindowHelmed by David Koepp, this 2004 psychological thriller film stars Johnny Depp and John Turturro in pivotal roles. The storyline of the film revolves around a successful writer (portrayed by Johnny Depp) in the midst of a tumultuous divorce who is stalked at his remote lake house by a would-be scribe who accuses him of plagiarism. (ANI)

