Washington [US], December 9 (ANI): Actor Julia Roberts has been part of several popular rom-coms and when asked if she would love to do a sequel of any of them, she simply chooses 'My Best Friend's Wedding', reported People.

During an appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen', the Oscar-winning actress was asked by a viewer to choose a film of hers that she'd want to see a sequel to. Her response was prompt.

"That's a really good question and I've never been asked it," said Roberts, 56, before choosing 'My Best Friend's Wedding'.

When it debuted in June 1997, the comedy was a worldwide box office success. It follows Roberts as Jules, a food journalist who realises she's in love with her longtime best friend, Michael (Dermot Mulroney), when he discloses he's engaged to new love, Kimmy (Cameron Diaz), in the film directed by P.J. Hogan. Desperate to capture his heart, Jules spends the next four days attempting to disrupt his wedding, even pretending to be engaged to her gay best friend, George (Rupert Everett).

It doesn't end well for Jules, with Michael ultimately selecting Kimmy. But, as Roberts told Andy Cohen, 55, the richness of the characters and the dynamics between them means there's plenty of material to explore for a sequel.

"There's so many people in it," she said, noting she'd want "to see what they're doing and how Kimmy and Michael's marriage is going..."

Asked by another WWHL viewer who she thought Michael should have chosen, Roberts stuck with her character. "Well, I mean, of course, Jules. But he married Kimmy!" 'What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' airs on Bravo Sunday-Thursday evenings, reported People. (ANI)

