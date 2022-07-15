Washington [US], July 15 (ANI): Hollywood star Julianne Moore has been announced as the president of the international jury of the competition at the 79th Venice International Film Festival.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the announcement had been made by Venice artistic director Alberto Barbera.

Also Read | Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Absence from Social Media Worries Her Fans.

On Friday, the Oscar winner was revealed as the festival president alongside her fellow jurors Mariano Cohn, Leonardo Di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

Moore, who became the first U.S woman to earn top acting prizes in Berlin ('The Hours' in 2002), Venice ('Far from Heaven', 2002) and Cannes ('Maps to the Stars', 2014), follows on the heels of Bong Joon-ho, who was president in 2021.

Also Read | She Said: The Hunt To Bring Down Harvey Weinstein Is On in Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan's Dramatic Adaptation of the Book.

The jury will award the following official prizes to the feature films in the competition: Golden Lion for Best Film, Silver Lion - Grand Jury Prize, Silver Lion for Best Director, Coppa Volpi for Best Actress, Coppa Volpi for Best Actor, Special Jury Prize, Award for Best Screenplay, Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best New Young Actor or Actress.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the 79th edition of the Italian fest is set to run from August 31 to September 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)