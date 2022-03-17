Washington [US], March 17 (ANI): In a major relief for Jussie Smollet, an appeals court ordered the release of the former 'Empire' star from jail actor Jussie Smollett released from jail on Wednesday, just seven days into a 150-day sentence for faking a hate crime.

In a 2-1 ruling, the justices ordered Smollett released pending the appeal of his conviction, on the condition that he post a USD 150,000 bond, Variety reported.

Smollet was sentenced to five months in jail last week for allegedly staging a hate crime in which he lied to authorities about being jumped by two men who yelled racist and homophobic slurs at him.

Smollett's attorney, Nenye Uche, had warned that Smollett was the subject of threats and could face physical harm while in custody. He also argued that Smollett was likely to be kept in solitary confinement, which could damage his mental health. He also argued that Smollett was likely to be kept in solitary confinement, which could damage his mental health.

The office of the special prosecutor called the claim "factually incorrect," in a response to the motion.

Smollett was originally indicted in March 2019 with 16 counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false report, claiming that, while on his way home from a Subway sandwich shop, two men attacked him late at night. Those charges were dropped later that same month. (ANI)

