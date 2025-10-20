Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 20 (ANI): The much-awaited Dulquer Salmaan-starrer 'Kaantha' finally has a release date. The makers announced on Monday that the film will hit theatres on November 14.

The makers took to their X account on Monday to unveil a new retro-style poster featuring Dulquer Salmaan, Samuthirakani, and Bhagyashri Borse while extending Diwali wishes to fans.

Along with the poster, the makers wrote, "Diwali just got a whole lot more explosive! Kaantha will be lighting up theatres worldwide from NOVEMBER 14th! Wishing you all a happy Diwali, and we'll see you in theatres very soon. A @SpiritMediaIN and @DQsWayfarerFilm production."

Directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, Kaantha, which was set to hit theatres in September, was earlier postponed to make way for 'Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra.'

The film is produced by Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati, Prashanth Potluri, and Jom Varghese under Spirit Media Pvt. Ltd. and Wayfarer Films Pvt. Ltd.

Set in 1950s Madras, Kaantha explores the world of cinema. The teaser, which was released on Dulquer's birthday in July, hinted at a dramatic story of pride and conflict between a mentor and his student, played by Samuthirakani and Dulquer, respectively.

The teaser received a warm response, with fans praising its vintage look and strong performances. The film's music is composed by Jhanu Chanthar.

On the work front, Dulquer, who recently appeared in a cameo in Lokah, also has two more projects lined up. He will be next seen in 'Aakasamlo Oka Tara' in Telugu and 'I'm Game' in Malayalam. (ANI)

