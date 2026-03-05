New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Passengers arriving at Indira Gandhi International Airport from Dubai on Thursday described contrasting situations in the UAE, with one reporting a situation of panic while another said everything is normal, though both noted that flight prices have increased significantly.

Speaking to ANI, passenger Rahul Saxena, who arrived at IGI Airport from Dubai, said there is a situation of panic in the region.

Also Read | IBM Launches 1st Infrastructure Innovation Centre in India to Accelerate Global AI Engineering and Hybrid Cloud Solutions.

"There is a situation of panic there. The sooner the government evacuates everyone, the better," Saxena said.

However, another passenger, Gautam Gupta, who arrived at IGI Airport from Dubai, said everything is normal in Dubai and they did not face any difficulties.

Also Read | Nitish Kumar, Bihar CM, Files Nomination Papers for Rajya Sabha Polls Amid Protests by JD(U) Workers (See Pics and Videos).

"Everything is normal in Dubai. We did not face any difficulties. The prices of the flights have increased," Gupta said.

Many passengers had to reroute through secondary airports like Fujairah and Dammam to secure their passage back to India.

A passenger who arrived at IGI Airport from Fujairah said, "I went to Dubai for work; the situation is a bit tense. Yesterday, there was an attack on the US Consulate... We were scared... We came from Fujairah because flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi were getting cancelled repeatedly... We are thankful to the airlines and the Indian government; they are helping us come back."

The differing accounts from passengers reflect the uncertainty and varied experiences of Indians in West Asia amid the ongoing regional crisis.

Coordination between airport authorities and airline officials is bringing relief to stranded passengers who had faced uncertainty over the past few days due to widespread cancellations and delays.

Meanwhile, Actor Sonu Sood has offered a message of hope amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, while also announcing humanitarian assistance for travellers stranded in Dubai due to widespread flight disruptions.

"War has left many travelers stranded in Dubai. If you or someone you know has nowhere to stay, we are offering safe accommodation free of cost. No nationality. No conditions. Just humanity. DM us if you need help," he wrote. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)