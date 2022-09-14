Doordarshan aka DD was launched on September 15, 1959. The Indian public service broadcaster would be turning 63 on September 15, 2022. DD channel has played a key role in terms of providing news and as a mode of entertainment too. Those were the days when there were no cable or DTH or OTT platforms, but just this autonomous public service broadcaster. Mickey Mouse, DuckTales And The Jungle Book, Here Are Some Old Cartoons That Doordarshan Should Re-Telecast!

Doordarshan would be celebrating 63 glorious years of public service tomorrow. Over these years, it kept on evolving and adhered to the changing times. As one celebrates Doordarshan Day, let’s take a look at the facts about India’s oldest and one of the most loved broadcasters. Captain Vyom: Milind Soman’s '90s Show To Be Adapted Into Five-Part Film And Web Series!

DD, owned by the MIB and one of Prasar Bharati’s two divisions, began as an experimental broadcaster, with a small transmitter and a makeshift studio.

It was in 1965 when DD started broadcasting news. Daily five-minute news bulletin was read by the channel’s first newsreader, Pratima Puri. In 1967, she was replaced by Salma Sultan.

DD National, the oldest and most widely available terrestrial television channel, was introduced in 1982. In the same year, colour television was introduced with live telecast of the Independence Day speech by PM Indira Gandhi.

In 1984, Doordarshan was split into the nationally aired DD-1 and city channel DD-2. Almost a decade later, it was rebranded as DD National and DD Metro.

DD Metro was replaced by DD News, which was launched on November 3, 2003. The channel offers 24-hour news service.

Prasar Bharati launched DD Retro on April 13, 2020. It broadcasted classic Hindi serials of Doordarshan.

Mahabharat, Hum Log, Bharat Ek Khoj, Shree Krishna, Malgudi Days, Fauji, Nukkad are some among the popular shows that were aired on Doordarshan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2022 06:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).