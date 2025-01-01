Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 1 (ANI): Bollywood actors welcomed the New Year with celebratory posts on social media, extending heartfelt "Happy New Year" wishes to their fans and followers. Known for their glamour, charm, and larger-than-life personas, the stars looked back on their personal and professional milestones of 2024.

In their messages, they expressed gratitude for the successes and experiences of the past year while sharing their hopes and optimism for the year ahead, inspiring millions with their positivity and charm.

Aditi Rao Hydari bid farewell to 2024 with a heartfelt reflection on her personal and professional milestones. Sharing cherished moments, the actress offered fans a glimpse into the year gone by which was filled with love and professional accomplishments.

Taking to Instagram, the actress uploaded a video collage which included the unseen moments from her intimate wedding celebrations with her husband, Siddharth, showcasing their adorable bond through candid snaps.

On the professional front of the post, Aditi celebrated her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi', sharing the poster of the much-anticipated project where she played a prominent role.

She also reminisced about her appearance at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, where she graced the red carpet as a L'Oreal Paris ambassador, marking another remarkable achievement in 2024.

Accompanying the photos, Aditi wrote, "Thank you, 2024. Welcome 2025--be kind. Happy New Year!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/DEQpRM1zeQm/

Kartik Aaryan looked back at 2024 by reminiscing about his two movie projects--Chandu Champion and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The latter which turned out to be a massive blockbuster at the box office helped the actor to establish his place as one of the emerging young superstars of Bollywood.

Thanking his stars for such a glorious year, the 'Chandu Champion' actor wrote,

"Thank you to the historic 2024!! A year that changed my life. Will Always Remember You !! Gratitude. A Special Thanks to all of you for empowering me with your embracing love!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/DEPsCTkIPSo/

The 'Angry Young Man' of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan who is doing challenging roles at the age of 82 years, wished his fans and followers 'Happy New Year' in a unique way. Taking to his X handle, he wrote,

"T 5242 - cl pdd'aa, 365 dinoN ke lie (Loose translation: T 5242 - Started, for 365 days)."

https://x.com/SrBachchan/status/1874214734272356521?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1874214734272356521%7Ctwgr%5E7220267c8621a9652e2fc5c4844263a1282fe240%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.timesnownews.com%2Fentertainment-news%2Fbollywood%2Fhappy-new-year-2025-amitabh-bachchan-kajol-atlee-other-celebs-wish-for-joy-peace-and-positivity-article-116843339

Kajol, known for her wit and charm took to her Instagram handle and shared a slew of unseen pictures with family as she wraps up 2024 and looking forward to the new year. Dropping adorable photos which showcase her adorable bond with her husband Ajay Devgn and son Yug Devgn, the actress wrote,

"And that's a wrap! Better than a movie ending for sure. Wishes for the coming year to all of you. May u always run out of chairs for your guests. May ur table always groan with the weight of food and friends. May ur neighbours always complain about how long and fun ur parties are.. and last of all....May ur joy be supremely infectious to the world around you always."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DEQNKgpS1oc/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=4dce1080-c860-4df5-a0c4-ab9b6de2d552&img_index=1

Baby John's producer Atlee dropped a few pictures with wife Priya and wished his fans well. He wrote, "Happy Happy New Year 2025 all May this year bring joy, peace, prosperity and more positivity God bless"

https://www.instagram.com/p/DEQnmWJu0AF/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=b3bd2e20-4cbe-44a4-b844-9e3c56399e49

Bollywood actor Actor Riteish Deshmukh, too, wished everyone a Happy New Year. He took to Instagram and shared a fam-jam picture which shows him twinning in blue and white nightsuits with his wife Genelia and their sons Riaan and Rahyl.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DEQBttNovB5/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=916285c2-1252-4c13-a7f6-7ee974b6e3f6

The Kapoor family ushered in the new year with warmth, love, and joy during their intimate New Year celebrations.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and their young daughter, Raha Kapoor, were seen ringing in 2025 with a heartwarming family moment.

The touching video of Ranbir running to embrace Alia as the clock struck midnight was shared by Neetu Kapoor on her Instagram stories.

Alia, also clad in black, embraced Ranbir with a warm smile as they shared the magical moment.Their daughter Raha, who was wearing an adorable red frock, looked on with delight, adding to the joy of the evening.

Neetu Kapoor, who shared the video on social media, added a personal touch with a heartfelt caption: "Happy 2025."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DEQL67XAuQm/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=8606a592-f8b1-42ab-824b-5a59ba1bcee8

Actor Ajay Devgn treated his fans to a glimpse of a 'little museum' where he shared his movie journey of the year 2024. On Tuesday, Ajay posted pictures on Instagram featuring his movie promotions like 'Shaitaan', 'Singham Again' and 'Maidaan'.

He wrote a heartfelt note which read, "Didn't know what to do with these year-end feelings, so I built a little museum here--filled with the films I poured my soul into, the moments between them, and everything '24 brought along the way."

He also shared some pictures of food and beautiful scenes.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DEPqwevo4xt/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=5fe7a05a-dd8e-46a0-8be7-6b34af3ebc56

The Bollywood celebs will be looking forward to a successful 2025. In the list of anticipated films, Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on January 31. (ANI)

