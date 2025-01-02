Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of the late actor Rishi Kapoor and actress Neetu Kapoor, recently shared a glimpse of the Kapoor family's New Year celebrations in Thailand. New Year 2025: Rohit Shetty Shares Heartwarming Photos With Son Ishaan, Says ‘Guarded and Guided by Angels’ (View Pics).

The family chose the Southeast Asian country to ring in 2025 together, and Riddhima posted photos and videos from their family vacation on social media.

Riddhima Kapoor and Family Celebrate New Year 2025 in Thailand

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

On Instagram, Riddhima shared a series of heartwarming moments spent with her loved ones, including her brother Ranbir Kapoor, sister-in-law Alia Bhatt, mother Neetu Kapoor, and daughter Samara.

The family was seen basking in the scenic beauty of Thailand, enjoying quality time by the beach, exploring local attractions, and making unforgettable memories. One of the videos posted by Riddhima captured the family laughing and playing together, radiating joy and togetherness.

She also shared photos from the beach, showing her and her family posing together on a boat. The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives actress captioned the post, “Don’t be afraid, go rock the boat #thailand #firstdayoftheyear #2025ismyyear.”

Riddhima also posted a selfie with Alia and Neetu, captioning it, "This is us #familyfirst." The Raazi actress looked stunning in a black dress paired with silver earrings, while Neetu coordinated with Alia in a black slit dress. Riddhima exuded elegance in a chic gold-toned outfit.

She also posted photos from the celebration, capturing a precious moment with baby Raha clinging to her dad, Ranbir, while Alia Bhatt smiled at the little one. She captioned the images, “The party’s just begun, and 2025 is ready to shine! #NewYearVibes. Happy New Year, Insta Fam.”

Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt and their mother, Soni Razdan, also joined the Kapoor family for the celebrations. Happy New Year 2025: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Kajol-Ajay Devgn, Ananya Panday and Other Celebs Wish Fans With Heartfelt Posts (View Pics & Videos).

Last week, Ranbir and Alia set off for a New Year vacation, bringing their daughter, Raha, along. The little one captured everyone’s hearts with her adorable interaction with the paparazzi at the airport.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 02, 2025 10:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).