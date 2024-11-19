Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI): It's a special day for Bollywood as two of its most iconic stars, Sushmita Sen and Zeenat Aman, celebrate their birthdays. The two beauties have been showered with love and birthday wishes from fans and fellow celebs alike.

Actress Kajol was among the first to wish the two stars. The 'Do Patti' actress took to her Instagram Stories to share the most adorable messages for both.

For Sushmita, Kajol posted a stunning picture of the actress along with the caption, "Another year of slaying! Happy birthday, @sushmitasen47."

In her next story, Kajol celebrated Zeenat Aman's timeless beauty. Sharing a gorgeous photo of Zeenat, she wrote, "Wishing you a fabulous birthday, Zeenat ji! Your elegance inspires us."

Talking about Sushmita, the actress made history in 1994 when she became the first Indian to win the Miss Universe title at the age of 18.

Following her pageant success, Sushmita entered Bollywood, and made her debut in 1996 with 'Dastak'. She went on to work in movies like 'Biwi No. 1', 'Main Hoon Na', and 'Aankhen'.

Apart from acting, Sushmita is also admired for her independence and fearlessness, including her decision to adopt two daughters, Renee and Alisah, as a single mother.

Zeenat, on the other, became a household name during the 70s and 80s after bagging the title of Miss Asia Pacific International pageant in 1970. She is known for her bold personality and was one of the actors who set the fashion trend with her satirical choices.

The evergreen actress has given several hits such as 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram', 'Don', 'Yaadon ki Baraat', 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna', 'Qurbani, Dostana' and 'Dharam Veer'. (ANI)

