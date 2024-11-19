Shah Rukh Khan attended the 2024 Global Freight Summit in Dubai on November 19, where he shared his thoughts on various topics. He opened up about failures and delivered a motivational message for everyone. At the conference, the actor urged people to assess their challenges thoughtfully whenever they face tough situations and not dwell on their failures. King Khan, known for his wisdom and advice, once again inspired audiences at the summit. He shared how he personally deals with failure and offered insights on embracing setbacks with resilience. ‘Maybe Better Hairstyle?’: Shah Rukh Khan’s Witty Response at Dubai’s Global Freight Summit 2024 on Advice to His Younger Self Is Fun (Watch Videos).

Shah Rukh Khan Attends the 2024 Global Freight Summit in Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Dadlani Gurnani (@poojadadlani02)

Shah Rukh Khan Discusses How He Handles Life’s Struggles

Well, during the summit, he also said he was critical of his work and shared, “I hate feeling this and then I cry a lot in my bathroom. I do not show it to anyone. You have to believe that the world is not against you. Your film did not go wrong because of you or because the world is conspiring against you. You have to believe that you made it badly. Then you have to move on."

He said, 'when you fail, you should not believe that product or your service or your job or whatever part it is has gone wrong. I just think you have just missed the ecosystem you're working in. So you have to understand how people are reacting. How people are emoting and If I cant elicit an emotion from the people I cater to then my product is not going to work. However wonderful it is." Shah Rukh Khan Captivates Fans With Timeless Style and Charisma at SRK Day Event on His 59th Birthday (Watch Videos & Pics).

Shah Rukh Khan At The Global Freight Summit 2024

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is focused on his next project King, The film will also star his daughter Suhana Khan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2024 03:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).