Manali (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 14 (ANI): As Manali received fresh snowfall recently, actress Kangana Ranaut, who hails from Himachal Pradesh, shared mesmerising images of her snow-covered bungalow.

The first image shows Kangana's house fully covered in white.

Alongside the image, she wrote, "Aaj subah ghar ke kuch photos."

Kangana, who is currently busy shooting for Emergency in Mumbai, also listed several things she is missing besides the snowfall.

"Yaha sardiyo ka mausam bhi ghar mein ma ke haath ke til/haldi ke laddu khaye bina hi jayega (these winters will also go without savouring mom's handmade sesame/turmeric laddus)," she wrote.

With another picture of the house, she wrote, "Missing bonfire and papa ka banaya hua pahadi meat (pahadi meat cooked by dad), definitely missing seasonal skiing."

She concluded her post with a caption, "Meanwhile mountain girl" along with a teary-eyed girl sticker with 'I miss you' written on it.

Speaking of 'Emergency', it revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician. Apart from Kangana, the film stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles. The official release date of the film is still awaited. Kangana only directing it.

Kangana will also be seen in Sarwesh Mewara's 'Tejas' in which she will be seen portraying the role of an Indian Air force pilot. The official release date of the film is still awaited. Apart from that, she also has, 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda', and 'The Incarnation: Sita' in her kitty. (ANI)

