Actor Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up for her most-awaited film 'Emergency' on Wednesday visited Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati.

Kangana took to Instagram and shared a special video from her visit to the sacred temple. In the video, she is seen dressed in a purple-toned suit and wrapping a traditional red dupatta around her shoulder.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Aaj Kamakhya mae ke mandir mein darshan kiye .... Iss mandir mein jagatjannani maeya ki yoni roop mein puja hoti hai... yeh mayi ki shakti ka virat roop hai jahan mayi ko maas aur bali ka bhog lagta hai, yeh pavitra sthan ek shakti peeth hai... jahan shakti ka adbhut sanchar hai... kabhi Guwahati aana hua toh darshan zarur karein... Jai mayi ki."

Earlier today, the actor treated fans with her new collaboration with producer Sandeep Singh for an upcoming magnum opus film which she even called, is going to be the biggest film of her career. Taking to Insta, Kangana shared a post which she captioned, "Sandeep and I have been friends for over thirteen years and wanting to do a film for a long time. Now since we have found the right subject and the role we are all set to roll soon, it is going to be the biggest film of my career and a fantastic role, further details will be announced soon."

Deets about the project has been kept under wraps.

Coming back to Kangana's period drama film Emergency. The movie, which revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician, will be out in theatres on November 24, 2023. She recently unveiled the official teaser of the film on her Instagram which she captioned, "A protector or a Dictator? Witness the darkest phase of our history when the leader of our nation declared a war on it's people.#Emergency releasing worldwide on 24th November."

Emergency also marks Kangana's directorial debut. On directing Emergency and starring in it, Kangana said, "Emergency is one of the most significant and darkest chapters in our history that young India needs to know. It is a crucial story and I want to thank my super-talented actors like late Satish ji, Anupam ji, Shreyas, Mahima, and Milind for embarking on this creative journey together. I am excited to bring this extraordinary episode from India's history to the big screen. Jaihind!" Apart from Kangana, the film stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.