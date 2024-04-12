Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI): Kangana Ranaut, who recently ventured into politics as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha election from her hometown Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, commended fellow actor and BJP leader Hema Malini.

On Friday, the Queen actress shared a throwback video of Hema Malini performing on stage in her early twenties, resharing it on her Instagram Stories.

Along with the video, Kangana wrote caption that read, "20-year-old Hema ji performing on stage. Even now, Hema ji can give 3-4 hours long performance on stage. Jo log nritya, sangeet aur kala ka mazak banate hain, who neech aur choti soch rakhte hain (People who make fun of dance, music and art have shallow thinking)."

She added, "Devlok mein Arjun ne bhi nritya, sangeet aur kala mein shiksha li thi. Lord Shiv ne yog ki saath yeh kalayein manushya ko di hai. Tabhi toh who Natraj kehlate hain (Arjun learnt the art of dance and music. Lord Shiva has given humans such art, hence he is known as Natraj)."

Earlier this month, the actor, now involved in politics, showed her support for Hema, condemning comments she labeled as sexist and misogynistic from Congress leader Randeep Surjewala. Kangana praised Hema for her lifelong commitment to the arts and denounced such remarks as unacceptable.

Kangana Ranaut has been fielded from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, a stronghold of Congress.

On the work front, Kangana will be next seen in 'Emergency', which also marks her first solo directorial. (ANI)

