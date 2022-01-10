While comedian Kapil Sharma knows various ways of rib-tickling comedy, his upcoming Netflix stand-up special is packed with real-life anecdotes. Kapil shared the trailer of his Netflix special 'I'm Not Done Yet' on his Instagram handle on Monday, giving a sneak-peak of his hilarious set. Humayun Saeed Joins The Crown Season 5: Did You Know The Pakistani Actor Debuted In Bollywood With Mahesh Bhatt’s Jashnn?.

Kapil also addressed his controversial drunk tweets in the past, including the time when he had reportedly tweeted PM Modi at night. He talked about how OB vans had assembled outside his house the next morning.

I'm Not Done Yet Trailer

He said, "I thought they were fire brigade vans. I asked my cook, 'Is there a fire?' He said, 'It's your doing. You set Twitter on fire last night.'" Kapil's infamous 2017 tweet read, "I am paying Rs 15 cr income tax from last 5-year n still i have to pay 5 lacs bribe to BMC office for making my office @narendramodi." The comedian had faced severe backlash for his tweet. Along with other things, the trailer also featured his wife Ginny and the story of their romance and marriage. 'I'm Not Done Yet' will be out on January 28 on Netflix.

