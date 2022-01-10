The Crown season 5 adds a new member to the cast, the Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed. He will play Dr. Hasnat Khan, a British-Pakistani heart surgeon. The later claimed to have been in a relationship with Lady Diana from 1995-1997. Quite obviously, the Netflix series on the controversial British royal family will continue to be quite scandalous. Did You Know Salman Khan’s Debut Movie Biwi Ho To Aisi Is A Remake Of A Pakistani Film By The Same Name? (Watch Videos).

Humayun Saeed is a widely popular name in Pakistan having worked in array of movies and shows. What you may not be aware here is that the actor did have a Bollywood debut as well.

Humayun played a shrewd businessman in Jashnn, that starred Adhyayan Suman and Anjana Sukhani in the lead with Shahana Goswami playing Suman's sister. Humayun's character has Shahana as mistress and Anjana as his sister. Jashnn released in 2009. The movie was about an aspiring musician who is looking that one big break to change his life and art. But it isn't as easy it sounds.

Here's a glimpse of the actor:

You can also watch Humayun Saeed in Pakistani movies like Bin Roye, Main Hoon Shahid Afridi, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani and more.

