Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI): A filmmaker in Kashmir would seldom let go of an opportunity to recreate the timeless 'Roja' song 'Yeh Haseen Vadiyan Yeh Khula Aasaman'. And, for Karan Johar, it was too tempting to pass up on.

The ace filmmaker bade a stylish adieu to the icy valleys of Kashmir, where he was shooting the final leg of his upcoming feature film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.' Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Karan posted a video of himself with the caption, "Meri performance pe mat jao,meri feelings ko samjho..Bidding farewell to beautiful Kashmir! This is Karan Johar signing off, with camera person @shaunagautam!"

In the video, Karan is seen donning a heavy jacket, cap and his stylish shade. He was enjoying the scenic beauty of the Valley, with 'Yeh Haseen Vadiyan...' playing in the background.

Helmed by Johar, 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' is the second collaboration between Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh after 'Gully Boy'.

The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in lead roles.

KJo announced the new release date of his film with a sweet message. "They say 'sabr ka phal meetha hota hai', so to increase the mithaas of this incredibly special story - we're coming with a whole lot of love! Rocky aur Rani ke parivaar ho rahe hai taiyyaar, aur ab dekhiye yeh anokhi kahani of pyaar! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani in cinemas 28th July, 2023," he wrote.

Though initially, the movie was supposed to release on the eve of Valentine's Day, February 14, the makers pushed back the release later to April. Karan, in a post earlier, had said, "After 7 years, it's time for me to return to my first home - the cinemas. I had the absolute honour of working with not one, but many illustrious actors on the set of my film."

"The familial nostalgic feeling of an ensemble cast, creating music that captivates the hearts and a story that runs deep to the roots of our family traditions," Karan had tweeted. (ANI)

