Karan Johar shared a special post on social media to celebrate his 25 years as a director in Bollywood and made an announcement about the first look of his upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. Karan took to Instagram and posted a video to mark the special occasion." Nothing but gratitude for the magical 25 years I have spent in the director's chair. I learnt, I grew, I wept, I laughed - I lived. And tomorrow, another piece of my heart will be yours to see and I could not be more ecstatic as I celebrate my birthday with you all." Karan Johar Birthday Special: From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, 5 Movies by Bollywood Director That Will Remain in the Hearts of People Forever.

Watch Karan Johar's Video:

"With a kahaani that has prem written all over it. See you tomorrow! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani first look out tomorrow! In cinemas 28th July," he wrote. In the video, he shared glimpses from his memorable movies like, Kuch Kuch hota hai, My Name is Khan, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Student of the Year. As Karan Johar completed 25 years in Bollywood, many B-town celebrities expressed their happiness. Actor Alia Bhatt showered love with sunrays emoji. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Karan Johar Starts Shooting for His Next Venture With Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan and Bollywood fashion designer Manish Malhotra reacted with heart emojis. Actor Kajol wrote, "I almost wished you for ur bday!" Karan, who made his directorial debut with the blockbuster Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998, is returning to director's chair after a gap of seven years. He is all set to come up with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in July 2023. The family drama features Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in lead roles.