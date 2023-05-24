Karan Johar is one of the most celebrated filmmakers in Bollywood, known for his distinctive style and memorable love stories. His films often emphasize emotions, relationships, and the intricacies of human connections, making them popular among romance enthusiasts. Karan's films are remembered for their extravagant production designs, lavish costumes, big start cast and dialogues. He is not a mere director-producer but one of the powerhouses in the industry. Karan Johar's journey from an assistant director to an acclaimed filmmaker and producer has been remarkable. As the director-producer is set to ring his 51st birthday on May 25, here are some of his most popular movies that have left a mark on the audience. Karan Johar Shares His Embarrassment at Being Left Out of Weddings.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai | Representational Image (Photo credits: Twitter)

This film marked Karan Johar's directorial debut and became a massive hit. It is a tale of friendship, love, and relationships starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji. The movie gave us the evergreen line, "Pyar dosti hai". The film's success established Karan Johar as a talented filmmaker. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, even today, continues to be remembered as a classic Bollywood film and is considered a milestone in Indian cinema.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham (2001)

Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham | Representational Image (Photo credits: Twittet)

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is known for its grandeur and larger-than-life presentation. This family drama showcased the complexities of relationships and emphasized the importance of family bonds. It features lavish sets, extravagant costumes, and iconic song sequences. The movie became one of the highest-grossing films of that year.

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006)

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna | Representational Image (Photo credits: Twitter)

The film challenged traditional notions of marriage, the themes of extramarital affairs, love, and societal taboos. It garnered attention for its thought-provoking themes and powerful performances. The movie remains significant in Karan Johar's filmography as it explored unorthodox relationship dynamics and challenged societal norms.

My Name Is Khan (2010)

My Name Is Khan | Representational Image (Photo credits: Twitter)

This thought-provoking film addresses the sensitive subject of religion and the notions surrounding it. It portrays the journey of an autistic man, played by Shah Rukh Khan, who embarks on a mission to meet the US President. It was not only a commercial success but also received international recognition. The film remains an essential film in Karan Johar's filmography for its socially relevant themes and powerful performances.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Twitter)

This film explored themes of unrequited love, friendship, and heartbreak. Despite the mixed reviews, it became a commercial success and remains notable in Karan Johar's filmography. It resonated with viewers who were familiar with the complexities of modern relationships. The film featured a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan, adding to the star power.